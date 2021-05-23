EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue hallado la madrugada de este domingo en aparente sobredosis de heroína.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 2:43 de la madrugada en el 704 al poniente de Calle State.
El afectado fue identificado como Francisco Salinas, de 42 años de edad.
En el lugar fue reportado un varón quien aparentemente estaba intoxicado con heroína y se encontraba inconsciente.
Elementos de las ambulancias AMR acudieron al lugar para atender al individuo.
Salinas fue revisado por paramédicos de las ambulancia AMR y de los Bomberos de El Centro.
Tras despertar, el individuo fue evaluado por las autoridades.
Sobre el asunto no hubo más detalles.
