EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue localizado en un motel local con aparente sobredosis de droga.
El incidente fue reportado a las 10:56 de la mañana de este jueves 18 de junio en el Motel 6, situado sobre Smoketree Drive.
El individuo fue identificado como Leonardo Orozco, de 30 años de edad.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el varón fue hallado inconsciente y respirando.
Sobre la mesa del lugar fue hallada una jeringa y una pipa, así como un pedazo de celofán donde hallaron heroína.
Personal de las ambulancias AMR acudió al sitio para auxiliar al individuo.
