EL CENTRO — Una persona fue hallada la mañana de este viernes 16 de julio sobre la cuadra marcada con los números 1800 de Avenida Adams en aparente estado de deshidratación.
El incidente se registró a las 10:48 de la mañana, cuando una persona fue reportada por estar dando vueltas en el césped del lugar.
La parte denunciante dijo haber proporcionado hielo al afectado.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades notaron que la persona se encontraba deshidratada.
Debido a su estado, el individuo quedó a disposición de las ambulancias AMR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.