EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien aparentemente fue hallado sin respirar la noche del sábado quedó a disposición de los bomberos y paramédicos de las ambulancias AMR.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:12 de la noche en el 126 de Avenida Olive.
El individuo fue identificado como Pablo Jiménez, de 28 años.
La parte quejosa informó a las autoridades que el individuo no respiraba.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar para hacerse cargo del individuo.
