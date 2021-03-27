EL CENTRO — Una persona fue localizada la mañana del pasado jueves 25 de marzo en aparente sobredosis de fentanilo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió cerca de las 11 de la mañana en el 565 de Calle Westwind Drive.
La parte denunciante dijo que el varón de unos 27 años de edad aparentemente se había intoxicado con fentanilo.
Al lugar acudieron ambulancias de la empresa AMR para atender al paciente.
Al llegar, los paramédicos hallaron a quien fue identificado como Fernando Molina, de 27 años de edad.
Sobre el caso no hubo mayores detalles.
