CALEXICO — El cuerpo de un varón fue encontrado sin vida la noche del viernes en los carriles de retorno de Garita Oriente.
De acuerdo al diario Imperial Valley Press, agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza descubrieron el cuerpo ensangrentado y notificaron al 911 a las 9:54 de la noche del pasado 31 de enero.
Según reportes emitidos a través de frecuencia radial, el cuerpo registraba manchas profusas de sangre y parecía estar muerto.
Los primeros elementos en responder declararon muerto al individuo alrededor de las 10:22 de la noche en el lugar de los hechos.
