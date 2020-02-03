Today

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.