CALEXICO — Un hombre sin vida fue encontrado el jueves por la tarde en el Canal Todo Americano, según indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Un corredor encontró el cuerpo flotando en el canal en el área de la autopista 98 y Camino Bowker alrededor de las 12:30 del mediodía y notificó al 911.
No se anotaron circunstancias sospechosas en los registros de actividad.
