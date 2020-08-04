HEBER — Un hombre de raza negra fue encontrado muerto a las 9:20 de la noche del domingo cerca de las vías del ferrocarril al oriente de Avenida Heffernan y Camino Heber, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Sobre lo ocurrido no hubo más información disponible de manera inmediata.
