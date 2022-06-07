EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue localizado sin vida la mañana de este lunes en un motel de El Centro.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue notificado a las autoridades minutos después de las 9 de la mañana de este 6 de junio en un sitio cuya dirección fue ocultada por la policía.
Las autoridades recibieron un reporte sobre una persona de 60 años de edad quien sufría enfermedades y no había sido vista en varios días.
Tras abrir la puerta de la habitación fue localizado el cuerpo del varón en el suelo.
Paramédicos de la empresa AMR acudieron al lugar y confirmaron el deceso.
El cuerpo quedó a cargo del Forense del Condado.
