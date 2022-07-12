EL CENTRO — Una persona fue localizada sin vida la tarde de este lunes en un motel de El Centro.
El incidente fue reportado minutos antes de las 7 de la tarde de este 11 de julio en un motel situado en la cuadra 400 de Avenida Wake.
Al lugar fue enviada una ambulancia para hacerse cargo de la persona afectada.
Sin embargo, las autoridades detectaron que la persona afectada, de 55 años de edad, había perdido la vida.
El caso quedó a cargo del Forense del Condado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.