EL CENTRO — Una persona localizó un arma de fuego durante las labores de limpieza en el Campo Stark.
El incidente ocurrió a las 10:28 de la mañana del domingo 17 de octubre pasado en el 830 al sur de Calle Cuarta.
Una persona dijo a las autoridades que mientras limpiaba los árboles caídos durante la tormenta el personal halló el arma de fuego.
La policía recuperó del lugar un rifle Mosin-Nagant, calibre 7.62, modelo 1938.
El fusil quedó a disposición de la policía.
