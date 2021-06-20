EL CENTRO — Un arma de fuego fue hallada frente a un complejo departamental situado la mañana del jueves.
Según indican registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a la policia a las 6:17 de la mañana del 17 de junio en el 1575 de Ocotillo Drive.
La parte denunciante dijo haber localizado un arma calibre .22 en la banqueta del lugar.
La parte quejosa dijo que el arma de aire era de imitación.
El denunciante retuvo el arma consigo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.