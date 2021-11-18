EL CENTRO — Una persona localizó la mañana de este miércoles 17 de noviembre un arma de fuego y varias piezas de municiones dentro de un hotel.
El incidente se registró minutos antes del mediodía en un hotel ubicado en la calle Smoketree Drive.
La parte denunciante reportó haber encontrado una funda de almohada llena de municiones, además de cartuchos que estaban en bolsas de viaje.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades hallaron un rifle AM15, calibre 223, así como 120 municiones del mismo calibre y otros diez cargadores, al igual que una bolsa para almacenar rifles.
El armamento quedó a cargo de la policía local.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.