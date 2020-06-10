OCOTILLO — Elementos de la Paturlla Fronteriza localizaron la mañana del pasado lunes el cuerpo de una persona sin vida.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, el incidente ocurrió a las 7:25 de la mañana cerca de la Carretera 98 y el Camino Coyote.
Sobre lo ocurrido no fueron relevados más detalles.
