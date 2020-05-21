EL CENTRO — Elementos del Departamento de Bomberos de El Centro localizaron un cargador que contenía ocho cartuchos calibre .40 la mañana de este miércoles 20 de mayo.
El hallazgo ocurrió alrededor de las 9:34 de la mañana la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Avenida Orange.
Una persona denunció haber escuchado disparos en la zona durante los últimos dos días, por lo cual los elementos fueron desplegados en el lugar.
Los bomberos localizaron el cargador marca Springfield en la banqueta norte de la cuadra marcada con los números 300 de la Avenida Orange, a unos 60 pies al oriente de Calle Cuarta.
El cargador y los cartuchos fueron registrados como propiedad hallada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.