EL CENTRO — Un cargador y varias municiones registradas a nombre de un residente de Calexico fueron halladas la mañana de este viernes en el Motel 6.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 11:24 de la mañana de este 22 de enero en el hotel situado en el 395 de Calle Smoketree poniente.
Una persona dijo a la policía haber hallado el cargador y las municiones en la habitación 247, registrada a nombre de Eduardo Valenzuela, de 38 años de edad.
El cliente había dejado la habitación ese mismo día.
El cargador color plata presuntamente pertenece al mismo cliente, quien reside en Calexico
El cargador, que fue retenido por la policía como propiedad hallada, estaba debajo de la cama.
