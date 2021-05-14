EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció el hallazgo de casquillos percutidos de arma de fuego la mañana de este jueves en esta ciudad.
La parte denunciante indicó a las autoridades a las 9:31 de la mañana el hallazgo de unos 15 casquillos en Calle Novena y Avenida Stacey.
La parte quejosa dijo que los casquillos se encontraban en la calle.
Al llegar, las autoridades localizaron 47 casquillos percutidos calibre .223 con una caja.
Las autoridades señalaron que no hubo reporte de balacera en el lugar.
