BRAWLEY — Un cuerpo fue encontrado la tarde del miércoles cerca de la orilla de un canal en las afueras al este de Brawley, indican reportes policiacos del Condado.
El cuerpo fue reportado al 911 a las 3:46 de la tarde del miércoles, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El cuerpo estaba cerca de una orilla del Canal Rockwell en las cercanías de la autopista 78 y la autopista 111, justo al este de la gasolinera Pilot.
Sobre el incidente no hubo información adicional de momento.
