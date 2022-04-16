EL CENTRO -- Una persona reportó a las autoridades haber localizado dos remolques que habían sido previamente reportados como robados.
La denuncia fue presentada por la parte afectada a las 4 :41 de la tarde de este viernes 15 de abril en la esquina de avenida Euclid y Avenida La Brucherie.
La parte quejosa dijo que los remolques se encontraban estacionados e intactos dentro de un patio agrícola.
Los remolques fueron retirados de la lista de vehículos con reporte de robo.
