EL CENTRO — Agentes del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza confiscaron varias dosis de droga.
El enervante fue hallado en el interior del teléfono celular de un inmigrante detenido, informó el Sector en su cuenta de Twitter.
Sobre el incidente, las autoridades no han proporcionado mayores detalles.
