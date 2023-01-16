EL CENTRO — Un tanque de gas propano que fue reportado como robado fue hallado en un campamento de vagabundos.
Registros de la policía de El Centro indican que el incidente fue denunciado a las autoridades a las 3:05 de la tarde de este domingo 15 de enero en un domicilio situado en la cuadra 400 de Avenida Olive.
La parte denunciante dijo que su tanque de gas propano fue robado la noche anterior.
La parte afectada dijo haber visto que personas sin hogar tenían el tanque.
La policía se trasladó al lugar, donde hallaron dos tanques.
El tanque, con un costo de 48 dólares, fue recuperado del lugar sin daño alguno.
