Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 50F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 50F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 63F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.