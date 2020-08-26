EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue hallado sin vida tras haber sufrido una aparente sobredosis.
El incidente ocurrió a las 12:37 de la madrugada de este martes 25 de agosto en el 395 de la Calle Smoketree Drive.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante, el individuo no respiraba, por lo cual se le practicó respiración cardiopulmonar.
La parte denunciante dijo haber utilizado Narcan para revivir al individuo, quien a pesar de la aplicación de la sustancia no reaccionó.
Las autoridades siguieron practicando técnicas de resucitación sin obtener resultados.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el occiso fue identificado como Martin Espinoza, de 34 años de edad.
Posteriormente, las autoridades solicitaron la presencia del Forense del Condado.
