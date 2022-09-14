EL CENTRO — Un individuo que era buscado en Brawley fue localizado y arrestado por la policía de El Centro.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso, quien fue identificado como Johnny Tapia, de 37 años de edad, quedó bajo custodia de las autoridades locales.
El detenido fue entregado a detectives de la Unidad de Investigaciones y posteriormente trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
La detención ocurrió a las 8:27 de la mañana de este martes 13 de septiembre sobre Camino Dogwood.
La policía local incautó el Toyota Camry, de cuatro puertas, color plata, modelo 2011 en el cual circulaba el detenido.
Tapia fue arrestado y trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
