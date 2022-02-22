MEXICALI — Agentes de la Policía Municipal de Mexicali incautaron un par de escaleras hechizas en Avenida Colón que habrían sido utilizadas por traficantes para el cruce de migrantes.
El incidente fue reportado por las autoridades este lunes.
El hallazgo ocurrió en Bulevar Justo Sierra y Avenida Colón.
Agentes municipales, junto con elementos de la Patrulla Fronteriza, realizaron el hallazgo a través del llamado Operativo Espejo.
Las autoridades también detectaron el corte del alambre de púas instalado en lo alto del cerco fronterizo.
Las autoridades retiraron las escaleras del lugar.
