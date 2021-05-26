Agentes del Sector El Centro de la Patrulla Fronteriza localizaron a un grupo de 80 inmigrantes, reportó la agencia este miércoles 26 de mayo.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, 29 de los inmigrantes detenidos eran menores de edad.
Tras ingresar de manera irregular a territorio estadounidense, los inmigrantes se entregaron a los oficiales, indicó la agencia.
En el grupo fueron hallados ciudadanos de Bangladesh, Brasil, Ecuador y Venezuela.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.