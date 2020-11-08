EL CENTRO — Una joven de 21 años de edad fue localizada la madrugada del viernes 7 de noviembre en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Hamilton.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la joven presuntamente habría sufrido sobredosis con heroína.
Al sitio acudieron socorristas de las ambulancias AMR, quienes localizaron a la mujer inconsciente.
La joven fue identificada como Cynthia Clark, a quien le fue suministrado Narcan.
La joven se negó a recibir mayor atención médica.
