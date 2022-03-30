EL CENTRO — Un machete fue localizado la mañana de este martes por un residente local justo enfrente de una escuela de el Centro.
Registros de la policía de esta ciudad indican que el hallazgo fue reportado a las autoridades a las 9:38 de la mañana en la esquina de calle Octava y Avenida Wensley.
La parte denunciante dijo que mientras caminaba por el lugar fue hallado el machete en el piso.
La parte quejosa externó su preocupación debido a que el arma fue localizado frente a una escuela.
Las autoridades confiscaron el machete marca Avalanche, color negro, el cual será eventualmente destruido.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.