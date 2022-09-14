EL CENTRO — Un paquete con 3.4 gramos de metanfetamina fue hallado la tarde de este martes cerca de las Oficinas Centrales del Condado de Imperial.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 3:18 de la tarde de este 13 de septiembre en el 940 de Calle Main de El Centro.
Un trabajador de la empresa Southwest Security dijo haber recibido un reporte sobre un paquete sospechoso que se encontraba en el piso exterior, cerca de unos arbustos.
La bolsa contenía una sustancia que eventualmente se descubrió era metanfetamina.
La policía confiscó el paquete para su destrucción.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.