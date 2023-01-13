EL CENTRO — Una munición calibre 9 milímetros fue localizado la tarde de este jueves en una calle de El Centro.
El incidente fue reportado por una persona a las 2:31 de la tarde de este 12 de enero en la cuadra 1600 de Calle Driftwood Drive.
La parte denunciante dijo haber hallado la munición en la esquina con Calle 14.
