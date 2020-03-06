EL CENTRO — La directiva de la Preparatoria Southwest informó que este viernes fue investigado un incidente en el que fueron descubertas dos rondas de municiones en el vestuario varonil durante el tercer período.
Las autoridades realizaron una búsqueda exhaustiva de la zona y no encontraron ningún otro elemento peligroso.
“Continuaremos investigando el incidente para determinar cómo se trajo la munición al campus.
“No existe una amenaza inminente para la seguridad de los estudiantes y el personal de Southwest High School”, agregó el plantel en redes sociales.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, la policía local está ayudando en la investigación.
Si usted o su estudiante tienen información que pueda ayudar en la investigación, llame al (760) 336-4240.
