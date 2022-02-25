MEXICALI — Elementos de la Policía Municipal de Mexicali descubrieron por segunda ocasión esta semana una escalera hechiza utilizada para cruzar migrantes de manera irregular a los Estados Unidos.
El hallazgo se dio gracias a la labor de vigilancia realizada junto con elementos de la Patrulla Fronteriza.
La escalera fue localizada a la altura del bulevar Justo Sierra, justo donde fue hallada la primera esta misma semana.
La escalera, elaborada con nylon, tubos y varilla fue retirada del lugar.
