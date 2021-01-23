OCOTILLO — La parte inferior de una pierna humana, desde arriba de la rodilla hasta los dedos de los pies, fue descubierta el jueves por la tarde, según indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La parte humana fue encontrada en un área al noreste de Ocotillo cerca de una carretera curva sin nombre que va desde la Carretera Evan Hewes poniente hasta el Camino Shell Canyon.
La persona que descubrió la parte del cuerpo notificó al 911 a las 2:15 de la tarde.
Varios agentes del Alguacil registraron el área hasta aproximadamente las 8 de la noche.
Las autoridades no solicitaron la presencia de un médico forense.
