EL CENTRO — Restos humanos fueron hallados en un edificio de El Centro que sufrió un incendio hace casi dos años.
Registros policiacos indican que el caso fue reportado a las autoridades a las 4:24 de la tarde del jueves 9 de febrero en un edificio situado en el 365 al poniente de Avenida Commercial.
Las autoridades confirmaron la presencia de partes de un cuerpo humano.
El incendio habría ocurrido el 24 de junio de 2021.
Personal del Forense del Condado acudió al lugar para hacerse cargo del cuerpo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.