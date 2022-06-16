EL CENTRO — La policía de El Centro recuperó un vehículo que había sido reportado como robado hace alrededor de tres años.
Un reporte de la corporación indica que el Ford F150, modelo 2019, fue hallado minutos después de las 2 de la tarde de este miércoles 15 de junio el taller de carrocería Dogwod Auto Body Shop.
La parte denunciante dijo desconocer cómo fue que el vehículo terminó en ese lugar.
El vehículo no registraba daños y las placas permanecían en su lugar.
El vehículo fue devuelto al gerente de una compañía de arrendamiento de vehículos situada sobre la cuadra 200 de la calle Main Poniente.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.