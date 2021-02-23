EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue hallada sin vida en el interior de su residencia.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 10:27 de la mañana de este lunes 22 de febrero en una residencia situada sobre Avenida Ross.
La occisa fue identificada como Valerie Kiles, de 84 años de edad.
Las autoridades descartaron que la muerte hubiese sido provocada por otra persona.
El caso quedó a cargo del Forense del Condado.
