SALTON CITY — Un hombre fue encontrado muerto en su residencia ubicada en la cuadra 2500 de la Calle Dolphin Drive la mañana del miércoles, indican registros radiales del Condado.
Un vecino del fallecido notificó al 911 a las 10:36 de la mañana.
El vecino informó que el hombre llevaba muerto alrededor de cuatro días.
De acuerdo al vecino, el ahora occiso presuntamente había muerto de agotamiento por calor.
Los bomberos del condado de Imperial llegaron al lugar aproximadamente a las 11 de la mañana y confirmaron la muerte.
El hombre fue identificado solo como DT, ya que los familiares del fallecido no habían sido notificados del deceso.
Alrededor de las 11 de la mañana, la novia del hombre también llamó al 911 y solicitó revisar el estado del residente; sin embargo, los socorristas ya lo estaban atendiendo.
Las primeras indagatorias descartaron que la muerte hubiese sido un homicidio.
Un oficial del forense completó su investigación en 90 minutos.
