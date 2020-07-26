WINTERHAVEN — Un cadáver fue encontrado flotando en el Canal Todo Americano la mañana del viernes, según los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La identidad del fallecido no fue dada a conocer de inmediato.
Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza encontraron el cuerpo flotando libremente alrededor de las 7 de la mañana, aproximadamente a media milla al este de la Caída 2.
Un agente del Forense del Condado acudió al lugar de los hechos.
Las autoridades descartaron que la muerte haya sido provocada por otra persona.
