CALEXICO — Un cadáver fue encontrado flotando la noche del sábado 14 de septiembre en el Canal Todo Americano cerca de la autopista 98, anunció la Oficina del Forense del Condado de Imperial.
El cuerpo aún no ha sido identificado por las autoridades, dijo el lunes el oficial adjunto del forense del condado, George Figueroa.
Una persona que se encontraba pescando en el área localizó el cuerpo flotando en el canal y notificó al 911 a las 7:05 de la tarde del sábado.
