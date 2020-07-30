EL CENTRO — Un varón de 51 años de edad y residente de esta misma ciudad fue hallado sin vida la noche de este miércoles 29 de julio.
El incidente fue reportado a las 10:35 de la noche cerca de la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Avenida Commercial.
De acuerdo al reporte, las autoridades fueron notificadas sobre la presencia de una persona sin vida cerca de las vías del ferrocarril.
A su llegada al lugar de los hechos, paramédicos del Departamento de Bomberos localizaron al individuo, quien se encontraba sin vida.
Las primeras investigaciones indican que el fallecido no perdió la vida a manos de otra persona.
