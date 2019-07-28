NILAND — Un hombre no identificado fue localizado sin vida la tarde del pasado viernes en un aparente suicidio.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil, el varón fue hallado en el camino del Canal Coachella, detrás de la Biblioteca de la zona de Slab City.
Una persona reportó el incidente al 911 alrededor de la 1 de la tarde, luego de haber hallado al occiso colgando de una cuerda cerca de una escalera.
Paramédicos acudieron al sitio y solicitaron apoyo del Forense del Condado alrededor de la 1:27 de la tarde del pasado 26 de julio.
