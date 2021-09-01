EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue localizada sin vida la mañana de este martes en un hotel de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 8:18 de la mañana en un hotel situado en la cuadra 1200 de Avenida Adams.
Las autoridades solicitaron apoyo del sistema de ambulancias AMR para atender a la mujer.
Al llegar, los paramédicos certificaron que la mujer había fallecido, por lo cual fue notificado el Departamento del Forense del Condado.
La mujer, de 41 años de edad, fue declarada sin vida a las 8:18 de la mañana.
