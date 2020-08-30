EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue hallada sin vida por aparente sobredosis de droga la tarde de este sábado.
El incidente ocurrió a las 7:37 de la tarde de este 29 de agosto en el 2215 al sur de Calle Cuarta, donde se ubica el restaurante Carls Jr.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la occisa fue identificada como Tammy Duke, de 45 años de edad.
Elementos de bomberos acudieron al sitio para atender a la mujer, pero determinaron que la afectada había perecido.
Debido al deceso, las autoridades solicitaron el apoyo del Forense del Condado.
