Una mujer de edad avanzada fue encontrada muerta en su vehículo el domingo por la tarde en los carriles hacia el sur de la autopista 111, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El asunto fue informado por la Policía de Calexico a la Oficina del Alguacil alrededor de las 2:30 de la tarde, que envió un forense al lugar.
Inicialmente las autoridades no revelaron mayores detalles sobre el caso.
