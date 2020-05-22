EL CENTRO — Una mujer de 85 años de edad fue hallada sin vida la mañana de este jueves 21 de mayo en esta ciudad, indican registros policiacos.
Las autoridades informaron que el incidente ocurrió a las 8:15 de la mañana en el 495 de Avenida Heil.
Según el reporte, la encargada de los cuidados de la ahora octagenaria fue quien encontró sin vida a quien fue identificada como Lucille Reece.
Paramédicos del sistema de ambulancias AMR acudieron al sitio en cuestión de minutos y confirmaron el deceso.
El caso quedó a cargo del Forense del Condado y de una empresa de velatorios.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.