EL CENTRO — Un recluso de la cárcel del condado quien fue detenido por varias acusaciones fue encontrado muerto el martes por la mañana, según los registros del alguacil.
Joe Anaya, de 38 años, fue encontrado inconsciente alrededor de las 9 de la mañana.
A pesar de los esfuerzos de reanimación, fue declarado muerto en el lugar.
Las autoridades proporcionarán posteriormente más información sobre las circunstancias de su muerte, informó la Oficina del Forense.
Anaya había sido arrestado el 23 de mayo por la policía de Brawley.
Era sospechoso de violar una orden judicial por violencia doméstica, robo de automóviles, hurto mayor y hurto en tiendas.
