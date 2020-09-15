WINTERHAVEN — El cuerpo de un individuo quien no ha sido identificado fue encontrado sin vida a las 9:30 de la mañana del viernes en un canal cerca de la Interestatal 8 en dirección este y la salida de Gordon's Well, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Sobre el incidente, las autoridades no reportaron mayores detalles de forma inmediata
