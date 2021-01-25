HOLTVILLE — Un cadáver fue hallado flotando en la piscina menos profunda de Hot Springs la mañana del viernes, indican registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
Un hombre en el área fue señalado por algunas mujeres en el lugar que informaron un posible cadáver en la piscina, establecen registros radiales condado.
El hombre llamó al 911 alrededor de las 11:43 de la mañana.
Un forense adjunto acudió al lugar de los hechos e investigó más a fondo el cuerpo.
