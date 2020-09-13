BRAWLEY — Un hombre muerto fue encontrado el viernes por la tarde en un callejón en la cuadra marcada con los números 1500 de la Calle River Drive, indican registros radiales del Condado.
El cuerpo del hombre fue reportado al 911 aproximadamente a las 12:23 del mediodía.
Los socorristas determinaron inmediatamente que había circunstancias sospechosas involucradas, ya que el hombre tenía signos de trauma, indicaron los registros de actividad de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Los socorristas notaron que el hombre parecía un adulto mayor.
No se dispuso de más información sobre la víctima de manera inmediata.
Un forense del Condado llevó a cabo una investigación de casi cinco horas antes de salir del lugar.
