EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue hallado sin vida en el interior de una habitación del Hotel Classic Inn, ubicado sobre la Avenida Adams.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el hallazgo ocurrió a las 10:43 de la noche de este viernes 4 de diciembre.
La parte quejosa informó a las autoridades que una persona se encontraba sin vida dentro de una de las habitaciones.
La persona que reportó el incidente dijo desconocer las circunstancias de la muerte.
Elementos de las ambulancias AMR acudieron al sitio, donde reportaron que la puerta de la habitación 105 se encontraba cerrada.
El fallecido fue identificado como Daniel Arostigui, de 41 años de edad.
Arostigui fue visto por última vez a las 6 de la tarde del jueves.
El caso quedó a cargo de la Oficina del Forense del Condado.
