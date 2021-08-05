CALEXICO — Un hombre fue encontrado muerto la tarde de este miércoles en la parada de autobús de Calle Tercera y Avenida Paulin, indican registros radiales del condado.
El Departamento de Bomberos de Calexico fue enviado al lugar alrededor de las 6:29 de la tarde
Los paramédicos llegaron al lugar y localizaron al hombre.
Los paramédicos confirmaron su muerte a las 6:37 de la tarde.
Un forense del Condado fue notificado unos minutos después.
Los bomberos se retiraron del lugar a las 6:45 de la tarde y la escena fue entregada al Departamento de Policía de Calexico.
Sobre el incidente no hubo mayor información disponible.
